Can Yelp Crack The Impossible Local Ad Market?

Heather Leonard

 

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp (3 min)

  • What is Yelp?
  • The change in demand for local services
  • Local ad market struggles
  • Are advertisers in a position now to demand performance-based benchmarks?
  • Trends in the overall ad market

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

