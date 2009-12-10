Can Yelp Crack The Impossible Local Ad Market?

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp (3 min)
- What is Yelp?
- The change in demand for local services
- Local ad market struggles
- Are advertisers in a position now to demand performance-based benchmarks?
- Trends in the overall ad market
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
Your opinion counts! Please take the smartphone brand survey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.