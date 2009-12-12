US

Why The Tough November For Retail Doesn't Mean A Bad December

Heather Leonard

 

Ken Natori, VP Finance, Natori Company (4 min)

  • Comparing November Sales Reports: This time last year retail had bloated inventories and offered deeper discounts. This year, cautious orders in the spring has led to less aggressive discounts in the holiday season.
  • Despite tough times, people are still spending.
  • Forecasting Holiday Sales In December
  • Natori Company’s 2010 Outlook

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.