Why The Tough November For Retail Doesn't Mean A Bad December

Ken Natori, VP Finance, Natori Company (4 min)
- Comparing November Sales Reports: This time last year retail had bloated inventories and offered deeper discounts. This year, cautious orders in the spring has led to less aggressive discounts in the holiday season.
- Despite tough times, people are still spending.
- Forecasting Holiday Sales In December
- Natori Company’s 2010 Outlook
