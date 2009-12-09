Why Would AOLers Refuse The Buyout?

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (4 min):
- Are your “sources” within AOL still with the company? If so, are they taking the package and running for the hills? – Bob From Boise
- If you could shape the digital landscape for 2010, which web startups would you choose to succeed and why? – Vicky
- With Jack Dorsey’s Square being the talk of the tech media lately, do you think it’s overhyped? – lugom aidem
- What three gadget gifts would you recommend for $60 or less? (Gift cards don’t count) – GlassHammer [Don’t miss: 10 Awesome Gifts For iPhone Owners]
- If you comb your hair, will you lose your superpowers? – Bronchal
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
