US

Yelp CEO Confesses: Yes We Throw Wild Parties All The Time

Nicholas Carlson

 

Jeremy Stoppleman, CEO, Yelp (3 min)

  • Events for the “Yelp Elite”
  • Yelp is a community of writers
  • Last-minute gift guide comes out on December 22
  • More videos:

– Yelp Reaches One Million iPhone Devices, Releases Android App

– Can Yelp Crack The Impossible Local Ad Market?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
See photos from Yelp’s wild party →
Your opinion counts! Please take the smartphone brand survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.