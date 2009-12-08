US

John Mauldin: Here's Why Our Massive Debt Mountain Will Kill Us In The End

Henry Blodget

 

 

John Mauldin, President, Millennium Wave Advisors, LLC (4 min)

  • We’re borrowing ourselves to death
  • But government spending doesn’t fix anything–investments must be made in the private sector in order to create jobs
  • The U.S. will not reach a $2 trillion deficit–because government will raise taxes and cut spending before that happens.  These moves will kill the economy.
  • Another financial crisis will occur if there is no credible plan to get back to manageable debts

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

