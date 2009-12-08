John Mauldin: Here's Why Our Massive Debt Mountain Will Kill Us In The End

John Mauldin, President, Millennium Wave Advisors, LLC (4 min)
- We’re borrowing ourselves to death
- But government spending doesn’t fix anything–investments must be made in the private sector in order to create jobs
- The U.S. will not reach a $2 trillion deficit–because government will raise taxes and cut spending before that happens. These moves will kill the economy.
- Another financial crisis will occur if there is no credible plan to get back to manageable debts
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More John Mauldin:
– The 2011 Tax Hikes Will Kill The Economy
– We’re Still Heading For A Double-Dip Recession
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
Your opinion counts! Please take the smartphone brand survey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.