You Ask, Henry Blodget Answers! (Part Deux)

Henry Blodget

 

Henry Blodget, Editor-in-Chief, The Business Insider

Your Questions (4 min):

  • Is Amazon overvalued at $140? (Yes)
  • What is the future for AOL? (Better than you think)
  • Why are we still using Livestream even though everyone complains about it? (Long answer)
  • When are you going to add more great features to the site? (We’ll do a group brainstorm on this with you next week).

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

