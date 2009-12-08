Mauldin: The 2011 Tax Hikes Will Kill The Economy

John Mauldin, President, Millennium Wave Advisors, LLC (5 min)
- Mauldin: The 2011 tax increase will plunge us into a double-dip recession
- Tax increases in 2011 would be too early–the recovery will not have really taken hold
- What we need to do instead is cut major spending and increase taxes but gradually not all at once
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
