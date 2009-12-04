Is Goldman Unfairly Bashed By The Mainstream Media?

John Carney, Managing Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (4 min):
- Will Wall Street underwriters ever have that robust aire of bravado and capitalism again? Or will it imitate what it once was following Washington, D.C. dictates? – trippin
- Do you believe our government stats (Gdp, U3, U6…) are “unmanipulated”? – grey
- Do you think that Goldman is unfairly bashed by the mainstream media? – George
- Should I spend my bonus money on a Bentley or an Aston Martin? – Goldman Employee
- Is it time to sell yet? -GP
- If Mr. Spock were a financial advisor, what school of thought would he find the most logical? – Cap’t Curt
- In which direction does the water spin when you flush a toilet in Australia- clockwise or counter-clockwise? – DaveInDenver
- When you see Clusterstock readers mocking Joe more than they mock you, do you feel relieved or oddly jealous? – Ghost_of_29
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.