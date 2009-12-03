Patent Research Startup Article One Partners Is Doing Great!

Cheryl Milone, Founder & CEO, Article One Partners (5 min):
- Article One Partners works with the global community in patent research
- The Article One Partners community
- Article One Partners’ growth after winning Startup 2009, our first annual startup contest
- How will the internet shape patent law and research?
- Building up a strong reputation
- Success in patent sensitive industries
