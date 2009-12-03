Patent Research Startup Article One Partners Is Doing Great!





Cheryl Milone, Founder & CEO, Article One Partners (5 min):



Article One Partners works with the global community in patent research

The Article One Partners community

Article One Partners’ growth after winning Startup 2009, our first annual startup contest

How will the internet shape patent law and research?

Building up a strong reputation

Success in patent sensitive industries

See Also:

Six-Month Update: Our Startup 2009 Finalists Are Raising Money, Cutting Deals



Save the date! Startup 2010 will be held on Wednesday, May 19.



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.