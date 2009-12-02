US

What Happens To Apple When Steve Jobs Leaves?

Dan Frommer

 

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider

Your Questions (8 min):

  • What happens to Apple when Steve Jobs leaves?
  • Will some new company arise and marginzalize and out-Google Google?
  • Will AOL ever be relevant again? A powerhouse?
  • Is Windows 7 going to bring Microsoft, Intel, and Dell back to their past glory or is it over? – Gordon
  • Is it too late for Palm? – John
  • I was recently laid off by a major business magazine after roughly a decade of service. What is the first thing I should do? And does it make sense to get out of the reporting business altogether? Is it unrealistic to think I can maintain my current standard of living? – Media Man
  • In a fair fight, who would win: Tim Armstrong or Carol Bartz? – Comic Book Guy
  • How much traffic does SAI get and how much revenue are you making per unique visitor from advertising? – Kevin

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

