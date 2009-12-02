Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (8 min):
- What happens to Apple when Steve Jobs leaves?
- Will some new company arise and marginzalize and out-Google Google?
- Will AOL ever be relevant again? A powerhouse?
- Is Windows 7 going to bring Microsoft, Intel, and Dell back to their past glory or is it over? – Gordon
- Is it too late for Palm? – John
- I was recently laid off by a major business magazine after roughly a decade of service. What is the first thing I should do? And does it make sense to get out of the reporting business altogether? Is it unrealistic to think I can maintain my current standard of living? – Media Man
- In a fair fight, who would win: Tim Armstrong or Carol Bartz? – Comic Book Guy
- How much traffic does SAI get and how much revenue are you making per unique visitor from advertising? – Kevin
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.