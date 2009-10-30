Clusterstock: You Ask, We Answer- 10/29/09

Your questions (8 min):
- Do You Believe In The Future Dominance Of America? Or Do You Think We Are Kaput?
- Why Is Government Allowed To Run And Dominate Flood Insurance While There’s Resistance About A Public Option For Health Insurance?
- Are You A Dog Person?
- Did You Ever Consider That This Is An OVERSUPPLY Crisis?
- Does The BLODGE Give Out A Lot Of Good Stock Tips Around The Office?
- What Is Your View Of Boeing Opting To Build The 787 In South Carolina?
- What Is The REAL Reason For The Public Option?
- Isn’t It Fair To Say That The Clusterstock Editors Are Permabears?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
