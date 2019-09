The iPad is finally here! And we found out that the Apple device is already causing people to lose sleep and skip work.



We trekked up to the Apple Store on 5th Ave. in New York City to check out the pre-release scene.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Videos: Click Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.