VC Stuart Ellman: Just Face It – Certain People Should NOT Be Entrepreneurs

Too many people receive praise for their initiative to develop a business regardless of success, says Stuart Ellman, the founding partner of RRE Ventures. Trying is something, Stu says, but it’s not enough. And startup life with all its risks and variables is not for everyone:



“Certain people ARE entrepreneurs,” he says. “They have the spirit, the ability, the judgment, what some people call the rat-like cunning to create something out of nothing and get something done. And others just … get pushed into being entrepreneurs. “

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

