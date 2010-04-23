How The SEC Got Screwed By Paolo Pellegrini

Joe Weisenthal, deputy editor of Business Insider, takes on your questions (4 min):



Why is Paolo Pellegrini’s testimony devastating to the SEC case?

Will you believe Goldman’s dirty when the first criminal complaint comes out?

How will the Goldman case end?

Would some kind of a government bailout insurance for the too-big-to-fail banks work?

Are we now in the second year of a bull market?

Will the ash from Iceland’s volcano affect this year’s crop prices?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

