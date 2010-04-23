Sorry, Facebook And Twitter Will Always Be Lousy Businesses -- Bo Peabody

Yes, people should be excited about Facebook and Twitter, but will the social networks ever become huge, profitable businesses?



According to Village Ventures’ Bo Peabody, the founder of Tripod, the answer is still “no.” (Bo wrote a piece making this case a couple of months ago).

The $25 billion valuation for Facebook? Ridiculous.

“Facebook has some value. The question is – how much value? I think the markets, once again, are way ahead of themselves.”d

And what does Bo think about advertising on Twitter?

“It’s short communications between people. I don’t think that’s a very good place for advertising.”

Facebook And Twitter Will Always Be Lousy Businesses



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

