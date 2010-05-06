How Is Transit-Guide HopStop Profitable In A Fight With Google Maps?

Remember when you needed a subway map to figure out what train or bus to take?



Five years ago everything changed when HopStop, a mass transit door-to-door service, came about and figured out your trip for you.

Despite the rise of Google Maps other travel related services, HopStop is still popular with users and advertisers.

Watch CEO Joe Meyer explain how HopStop is competing against Google Maps and other location based services.

Bonus Video: Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Joe Meyer

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

