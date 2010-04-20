Discount Retail Is King In The U.S., Mobile Is Hot In China

Validea founder & CEO John Reese tells us his top stock picks.



Reese has developed the so called guru strategies to analyse stocks – he studies and evaluates the methods used by money-management legendary investors and applies their strategies to the current market.

The best value stocks? Discount retail with TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Aeropostale all with good value.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

