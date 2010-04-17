Tripod Founder Bo Peabody: Dennis Crowley Should Sell Foursquare!

Village Ventures partner and Tripod founder Bo Peabody is famously bearish about the business prospects of social-media companies Facebook and Twitter, but he is VERY bullish about Foursquare and Groupon.



Bo says that these two companies can easily monetise their products since they promote relationships between people and businesses. This is in contrast to Facebook and Twitter, which facilitate relationships between people and people.

That said, Bo also thinks that, if Yahoo’s really offering $125 million in cash, Foursquare should jump.

“Take a good deal when it’s there,” says Bo.

