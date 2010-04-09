Normal People Tell Us What They Still Use Yahoo For

One simple question – Google or Yahoo? Here’s pretty much what everyone had to say:



“I kind of prefer Google”

“Google is definitely more useful to me.”

“I use Google more”

Google easily dominates search; so how is Yahoo still sticking around?

We found out that despite the crowded homepage, Yahoo is still able to attract visitors because of their “Yahoo! Sites.”

Now let’s see if Carol Bartz can figure out a way to clean up Yahoo’s search page while maintaining the verticals.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

