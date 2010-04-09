If YouTube Is The Walmart Of Web Video, Dailymotion Wants To Be Target

Dailymotion, the YouTube of France, is looking to increase their web video reach here in the U.S.



As General Manager of Dailymotion in North America, Joy Marcus says her company is improving user experience in a very crowded field of competing web video sites. Her company has done this by improving video recommendations and improving the quality and ease of their video player.

Dailymotion is moving into the mobile video and connected television fields as well with an iPad app and deals with Boxee and Vudu.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

