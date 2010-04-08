Normal People Still Think "Foursquare" Is Just A Playground Game

What comes to mind when you hear “Foursquare”?
- A.) A playground game consisting of a ball and four players
- B.) 4^2 = 16 (Four to the second power)
- C.) Four… squares?
- D.) A location check-in service on your phone co-founded by Dennis Crowley
- or E.) All of the above
Do people have any idea about the check-in service known as Foursquare? And would people be “weirded out” by the idea of tracking their friends everywhere they go?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
