MLB.com's Awesome Online TV -- Now On The iPad -- Is Putting Everyone To Shame

It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball! This year, we’ll get the new experience of watching games on an iPad. We spoke to MLB Advanced Media CEO Bob Bowman about his new iPad app and his big new deal with ESPN.



And what about that silly MLB.com IPO that everybody’s talking about? Well… maybe, someday.

