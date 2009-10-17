US

The Business News With Henry Blodget – Oct 16, 2009

Henry Blodget

 

The Business News (5 mins):

  • Googlebot rules the world
  • Bank of America blows the quarter
  • The bag of rocks known as GE Capital
  • Balloon kid hoax: They did it for the money!
  • Walmart launches price war against Amazon!
  • The idiot-maker rally: 15 gurus who missed the stock-boom of the century

