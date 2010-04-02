US

The Mortgage Market Officially Enters A Post-Fed Period. Now What?

Joe Weisenthal

Joe Weisenthal, deputy editor of The Business Insider, answers questions on the mortgage market (5 min.):

  • Have the recent ructions in the Treasury begun to impact the residential mortgage market in NYC yet?
  • Did NYC housing market ever really dip?
  • The Mortgage market officially enters a post-Fed period. Now what?
  • Why more financing for Florida condos is good news for the real estate market?
  • Will mortgage activity in the US goes to almost zero in this month?
  • Will the Fed become the “lender of ONLY resort” for the foreseeable future, possibly forever?

See Previous Q&A Segments:
So, Is The Euro Doomed?
What Happened To The Startup IPO?

More Videos: Click Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.