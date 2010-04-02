Joe Weisenthal, deputy editor of The Business Insider, answers questions on the mortgage market (5 min.):
- Have the recent ructions in the Treasury begun to impact the residential mortgage market in NYC yet?
- Did NYC housing market ever really dip?
- The Mortgage market officially enters a post-Fed period. Now what?
- Why more financing for Florida condos is good news for the real estate market?
- Will mortgage activity in the US goes to almost zero in this month?
- Will the Fed become the “lender of ONLY resort” for the foreseeable future, possibly forever?
