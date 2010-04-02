Joe Weisenthal, deputy editor of The Business Insider, answers questions on the mortgage market (5 min.):



Have the recent ructions in the Treasury begun to impact the residential mortgage market in NYC yet?

Did NYC housing market ever really dip?

The Mortgage market officially enters a post-Fed period. Now what?

Why more financing for Florida condos is good news for the real estate market?

Will mortgage activity in the US goes to almost zero in this month?

Will the Fed become the “lender of ONLY resort” for the foreseeable future, possibly forever?

