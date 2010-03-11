Fast Company Is The Only Business Magazine Nominated For ASME Awards

Fast Company is the only business publication of the 51 magazines nominated for top recognition in this year’s National Magazine Awards, sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors.
More than 300 magazines submitted themselves to be considered for the Awards.
Business reporting, especially from Vanity Fair magazine, got some nods, though.
Vanity Fair’s three–part series on the Madoff scandal is a reporting finalist. VF’s Michael Lewis piece “Wall Street on the Tundra” also got a feature writing nomination.
The Atlantic’s Megan McArdle also got nominated in the columns and commentary category for
“Sink and Swim,” “Misleading Indicator,” and “Lead Us Not Into Debt.”
Nominees for Best Magazine of the Year (honours publications that successfully use print and digital media):
- Fast Company
- The Atlantic
- Glamour
- Men’s Health
- New York
Nominees for General Excellence in Print (recognised at six circulation levels):
- Under 100,000 Circulation Aperture; Architect: Military History; The Paris Review; San Francisco
- 100,000 to 250,000 Circulation Foreign Policy; Garden & Gun; Martha Stewart Weddings; Mother Jones; Paste
- 250,000 to 500,000 Circulation The Atlantic; Audubon; New York; Texas Monthly; W
- 500,000 to 1 Million Circulation The Economist; Esquire; Food Network Magazine; GQ; Wired
- 1 Million to 2 Million Circulation Field & Stream; Men’s Health’ The New Yorker; Teen Vogue; More
- Over 2 Million Circulation ESPN The Magazine; National Geographic; Real Simple; Sports Illustrated; Time
