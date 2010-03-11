Fast Company Is The Only Business Magazine Nominated For ASME Awards

Lauren Hatch

Fast Company

Fast Company is the only business publication of the 51 magazines nominated for top recognition in this year’s National Magazine Awards, sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

More than 300 magazines submitted themselves to be considered for the Awards.

Business reporting, especially from Vanity Fair magazine, got some nods, though.

Van­ity Fair’s threepart series on the Madoff scandal is a reporting finalist. VF’s Michael Lewis piece “Wall Street on the Tun­dra” also got a feature writing nomination.

The Atlantic’s Megan McAr­dle also got nominated in the columns and commentary category for
Sink and Swim,” “Mis­lead­ing Indi­ca­tor,” and “Lead Us Not Into Debt.”

Nominees for Best Magazine of the Year (honours publications that successfully use print and digital media):

  • Fast Company
  • The Atlantic
  • Glamour
  • Men’s Health
  • New York

Nominees for General Excellence in Print (recognised at six circulation levels):

  • Aperture; Architect: Military History; The Paris Review; San Francisco
  • Foreign Policy; Garden & Gun; Martha Stewart Weddings; Mother Jones; Paste
  • The Atlantic; Audubon; New York; Texas Monthly; W
  • The Economist; Esquire; Food Network Magazine; GQ; Wired
  • Field & Stream; Men’s Health’ The New Yorker; Teen Vogue; More
  • ESPN The Magazine; National Geographic; Real Simple; Sports Illustrated; Time

Click here for the full list.

