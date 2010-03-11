Fast Company Is The Only Business Magazine Nominated For ASME Awards

Fast Company is the only business publication of the 51 magazines nominated for top recognition in this year’s National Magazine Awards, sponsored by the American Society of Magazine Editors.



More than 300 magazines submitted themselves to be considered for the Awards.

Business reporting, especially from Vanity Fair magazine, got some nods, though.

Van­ity Fair’s three–part series on the Madoff scandal is a reporting finalist. VF’s Michael Lewis piece “Wall Street on the Tun­dra” also got a feature writing nomination.

The Atlantic’s Megan McAr­dle also got nominated in the columns and commentary category for

“Sink and Swim,” “Mis­lead­ing Indi­ca­tor,” and “Lead Us Not Into Debt.”

Nominees for Best Magazine of the Year (honours publications that successfully use print and digital media):

Fast Company

The Atlantic

Glamour

Men’s Health

New York

Nominees for General Excellence in Print (recognised at six circulation levels):

Under 100,000 Circulation Aperture; Architect: Military History; The Paris Review; San Francisco

Aperture; Architect: Military History; The Paris Review; San Francisco

100,000 to 250,000 Circulation Foreign Policy; Garden & Gun; Martha Stewart Weddings; Mother Jones; Paste

Foreign Policy; Garden & Gun; Martha Stewart Weddings; Mother Jones; Paste

250,000 to 500,000 Circulation The Atlantic; Audubon; New York; Texas Monthly; W

The Atlantic; Audubon; New York; Texas Monthly; W

500,000 to 1 Million Circulation The Economist; Esquire; Food Network Magazine; GQ; Wired

The Economist; Esquire; Food Network Magazine; GQ; Wired

1 Million to 2 Million Circulation Field & Stream; Men’s Health’ The New Yorker; Teen Vogue; More

Field & Stream; Men’s Health’ The New Yorker; Teen Vogue; More

Over 2 Million Circulation ESPN The Magazine; National Geographic; Real Simple; Sports Illustrated; Time

ESPN The Magazine; National Geographic; Real Simple; Sports Illustrated; Time

Click here for the full list.



