Check Out 12 Business Magazines That Are Coming Back From The Brink

The magazine industry continues to show signs that it is springing back to life.



New data from the Publishers Information Bureau shows magazine ad pages and ad revenues are up again for the second consecutive quarter.

Talking Biz News points out that while consumer magazines overall grew their ad pages by 3.62% in Q3 2010, business magazines are further fueling the industry’s survival with a 5.4% ad-page increase. Of these business titles, Black Enterprise added the most ad pages in the third quarter, jumping 44.95%, while Bloomberg BusinessWeek was one of two business titles to lose ad pages (by 9.31%) in the third quarter.

In total, 140 magazines sold more ad pages in Q3 2010, compared to just 28 during the same period last year, while 12 out of 14 business magazines saw an improvement in their ad page sales.

Which business titles fared well and which fell the hardest?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.