8 business lunch etiquette rules everyone should know

There’s a good chance you’ll be invited out for a business lunch at some point in your career. And when you are, there are certain etiquette rules you’ll need to keep in mind.

You’re probably thinking: It’s just lunch — what can possibly go wrong?

Well, as it turns out, a lot of things.

Watch this new video created by Fast Company Studios starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors and learn what you should (and shouldn’t) do during your next mid-day meal with colleagues and clients:

NOW WATCH: 9 Things The Best Employees Do Before Lunch



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.