10 Business Lessons You Can Learn From Baseball

America’s pastime: playing baseball. America’s other pastime: kicking butt at business.It’s not hard to see why baseball analogies have been used in business for ages: The sport is filled with great lessons in management and leadership that easily transfer over to the business world.



We spoke to baseball management experts Jeff Angus and Brian Goff to find out how the sport can teach business leaders to win.

“Baseball is the perfect test lab for zero-sum competition; for every

win there has to be a loss,” Angus, author of Management by Baseball, tells us. “[V]irtually every event that makes a difference in the outcome is captured.”

Not a baseball fan? Maybe this season, you should pay a little more attention.

Hiring: Team flexibility is critical Leadership: Observe, measure, and analyse your talent You should regularly evaluate and adjust your game plan based on your observations of your team's strengths. 'In any organisation, the single most important decisions you make are: #1) Who you choose to hire and how you deploy them, and #2) How you learn to adjust how you use the players on your roster as the

game you're playing changes, how your players evolve, and how your competitors mutate,' Angus says. 'As Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver explained, it's the ballplayers who win or lose the game, rarely the manager,' he continues. 'The manager's job is to do everything it takes to set his or her team up to win.' Customers: Your product and its value to your customers should be driving forces behind your decisions. Strategy: You can't stay static Decision-making: Decisions within an organisation are never independent of one another Leadership: A leader must foster a culture of sharing valuable information Management: Understand how to best utilise each of your team members and their talents. Success: You have to plan how you can win today AND tomorrow Don't miss... 7 Management Lessons From the NFL >

