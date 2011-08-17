Business Journalists Make Less Than Insurance Sales Agents

According to a study conducted by the Donald W. Reynolds National centre for Business Journalism, $56,220 is the median amount business journalists in the United States.



That’s well below the $65,000-70,000 figure reported in 2010 (although it’s well north of the $30,000 median salary reported by 2010 journalism grads).

It’s also almost exactly what “Educational, Guidance, School, and Vocational Counselors” report but significantly lower than the median income reported by “Insurance Sales Agents.“

Writers and editors working on wire services make the most – a median of $78,438 – while those in print come in at the lowest number ($50,100).

Surprisingly, online journalists out-earn their broadcast counterparts $57,308 to $55,588. Since those figures are medians, not averages, it’s a fair assumption that the highest-paid broadcast journos make more than the best paid people working on the Internet.

No matter what, it pays to be a man when you’re entering the field.

The study also found that biz journos get their industry news first from The New York Times, then Romenesko and The Wall Street Journal. mediabistro.com and Twitter round out the top five.

The margin of error for the survey is 5% at a 95% confidence interval.

(h/t David Carr)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.