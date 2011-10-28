If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Business Editor Leaves Paper To Join A Bank

Photo: Daily Business Review

If you can’t beat them, join them.Miami-based business journalist Eddie Dominguez, who served as the executive editor of the Daily Business Review for the last decade, is leaving the publication and joining a bank, TalkingBizNews reported.



Now Dominguez will serve as the senior vice president and director of marketing, communications and community relations at the City National Bank of Florida.

It sounds like in his new post he’ll still have to deal with journalists though.

