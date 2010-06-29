Business Is Booming At Rolling Stone Thanks To McChrystal Profile (For Now)

Photo: Rolling Stone

Last week, in the wake of the initial media frenzy surrounding Michael Hastings‘ career-shattering profile of Gen. Stanley McChrystal, we questioned what it meant, from a business perspective, that Rolling Stone essentially got scooped on its own explosive scoop.To what extent did it benefit Rolling Stone — after PDFs of the full article leaked out on Time.com and Politico — to break its own rule of not putting national affairs stories from the magazine online given the potentially massive web traffic this one could generate? And with the cat out of the bag, so to speak, would more or fewer people decide to pick up a copy of the magazine when it hit newstands?



Today, articles in Women’s Wear Daily and The Wall Street Journal answer those questions.

Turns out the piece got 1.6 million uniques in its first two days online, according to Wenner Media, which owns Rolling Stone, whose website got 2.2 million uniques during that same period. To put it in perspective, comScore data reveals that RollingStone.com had previously been averaging 1.6 million total uniques per month.

As for the print edition, which is biweekly, Wenner Media estimates the McChrystal issue has sold roughly five times more copies than usual. (WWD points out that last July’s double issue of Rolling Stone sold 124,676 copies, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations, and that single-copy newstand sales averaged 104,855 in the second half of 2009.)

So there’s no doubt this piece has given Rolling Stone a major boost in the short term by proving that the magazine is indeed a place for serious, in-depth news stories of national and international importance. The question now is whether or not Rolling Stone can sustain that momentum, both journalistically and financially.

As The Journal notes:

Like most of the magazine industry, Rolling Stone has been battered by a pullback in ad spending. The number of ad pages in the 1.5 million-circulation magazine declined 19.1% last year compared with 2008, and the first three months of 2010 were no better as ad pages fell 19.5%, according to the Publishers Information Bureau. Mr. Mastrangelo insists the tide is turning, noting ad pages are up 3% through July and double digits in three of the past four issues.

But moving along to the ethical question of whether Time and Politico were justified in running the piece ahead of Rolling Stone, David Carr’s got that one covered.

And by “covered” we mean that he completely eviscerates both publications in his Media Equation column today:

On Tuesday morning, a PDF of the piece the magazine had lovingly commissioned, edited, fact-checked, printed and distributed, was posted in its entirety on not one but two Web sites, for everyone to read without giving Rolling Stone a dime.

It was a clear violation of copyright and professional practice, and it amounted to taking money out of a competitor’s pocket. What crafty guerrilla site or bottom-feeder would do such a thing?

Turns out it was Time.com and Politico, both well-financed, reputable news media organisations, that blithely stepped over the line and took what was not theirs.

…

Publishing a PDF of somebody else’s work is the exact opposite of fair use: these sites engaged in a replication of a static electronic document with no links to the publication that took the risk, commissioned the work and came up with a story that tilted the national conversation. The technical, legal term for what they did is, um, stealing.

Ouch.

