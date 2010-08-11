Businesses Are Investing Like Crazy Right Now... But Not In People

The U.S. Commerce Department has reported that business investment for equipment and software in Q2 increased by the largest amount since 1998.



Investment was up 21.9% year over year on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Did investment in new employees jump by 21.9%?

WSJ:

American companies, particularly manufacturers, recently have been raising output without adding workers.

The labour Department reported Tuesday that productivity, measured in output per hour of work, fell at a 0.9% annual rate in the second quarter from the previous quarter. It was the first quarter since the end of 2008 in which productivity didn’t rise. That’s a hint that companies may soon need either to increase workers’ hours, hire new ones or install more labour-saving equipment.

Companies may keep increasing spending on equipment, computers and software even if they don’t add capacity. Nomura Securities economist David Resler calculates that businesses didn’t spend enough in 2009 on new equipment to offset the wear and tear on their existing equipment. As a result, the capital stock—the inflation-adjusted value of all business equipment and software in place in the U.S.—dropped 0.9% from 2008—its first decline since World War II.

It makes sense that investment into equipment which can leverage a companies’ current workforce would come ahead of increasing the workforce. Hiring people comes with substantial commitments, even in today’s business world, you can’t slash spending on people as you can on equipment. Thus people will generally come last, after a company has expended all other options. This isn’t a moral judgment, it’s just the cold logic of how businesses will think in order to survive.

Thus perhaps reducing the regulatory barriers to hiring and firing people would help even the playing field because as it stands now, it can cost $74,000 just to pay someone $44,000. How? See here.

