Deep dives on Tesla and Zoom — Wisdom from world's best stock-picker — Small-cap frenzy

If you’re reading this, you probably have an opinion on Tesla. Viewed by some as a grossly overvalued mirage, and picked by others as the next big thing, it’s perhaps the most polarising stock in the world right now.

Will it become the world’s leading producer of electric vehicles, as so many investors are banking on? And even if it does, should it really be the ninth-most-valuable company on earth?

At a certain point â€” as the stock rockets further into the stratosphere â€” the question becomes not simply “will Tesla win the EV race?” but instead “will Tesla win as convincingly as its proponents think?”

Determined to get to the bottom of this endless debate, the Investing team at Business Insider spoke to four experts â€” including the stock’s biggest bull. They broke down where Tesla’s stock can go from here as it becomes the biggest-ever new entrant to the S&P 500.



Zoom Video Communications is another stock that’s recently joined Tesla as a highly polarising stock. The undisputed winner of the abrupt shift towards remote working and learning, Zoom has soared roughly 500% this year.

And sure, everyone uses it. But will it be able to one day generate the type of profit growth that rationalizes such an exorbitant valuation? To that end, the Investing team also dug into Zoom, speaking to three analysts, including one of the most accurate in the tech space. They broke down whether you should buy, hold, or sell the stock as a vaccine becomes widely available.

For more, see below Business Insider’s best Investing stories of the week, which include a wide array of additional recommendations, strategies, and tips for navigating uncertainty.

Dennis Lynch’s mutual funds have ranked among the best for the past decade, with some returning more than 200%. Lynch also runs Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global equity division, which handles more than $US140 billion in assets.

In September, he told Goldman Sachs about his long-term ideas and positioning, which is detailed here.

Shelby Osborne

When Shelby Osborne moved away and rented her property, she started to see the benefits of real-estate investing. From that point on, she knew she could leverage a familiar strategy into an empire.

Osborne is putting a unique twist on the BRRRR investment strategy â€” buy, rehab, rent, refinance, and repeat. Today she owns 53 units, 14 of which are Airbnb rentals.

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Investors are shifting into value stocks as the economy recovers. Aspiriant’s Dave Grecsek shared with Business Insider two stocks and three emerging markets he expects to see high growth over the coming years.

