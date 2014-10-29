Business Insider’s video team is hiring a Producer.

The ideal candidate will be a great storyteller who can write, shoot and edit. Proficiency in Final Cut X or Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and Motion expected. Demonstrated experience with video and audio equipment including Sony and Canon DSLR cameras is also required. This producer thrives working in a team environment, often in tandem with others on field shoots and graphics-heavy branded video packages. Here are some examples of recent videos — the type we’d expect you to produce:

The Truth About The Most Interesting Man In The World

20 Tricks For Sitting At Your Desk Without Hurting Your Back

Scientists Have Debunked These 5 Common Myths About Meat

And go here to see all our original videos.

If you look at the world and always see stories to tell and have the tools to tell those stories in creative and uniques ways for digital video submit a brief cover letter, a link to your reel, and your resume now HERE.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position.

