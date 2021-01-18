Calculating crypto — 6 stocks for the next 10-15 years — 10 top forecasts for 2021

Dear Readers,

Has the stock market gotten too predictable for you? Indexes have hovered near record highs for months, and it’s been the usual suspects driving moves: stimulus updates, economic-growth prospects, regulation and tax concerns, and maybe a dash of company earnings here and there.

Those looking for a little more excitement would be well-advised to look towards cryptocurrencies, which are constantly rewriting the record book amid unprecedented volatility.

Bitcoin in particular has been on a wild ride, with prices fluctuating by up to $US5,000 per unit on any given day. New record highs are followed the next day by record drops. It’s a chaotic scene not for the faint of heart.



We here at Insider have been sorting through the madness in an attempt to nail down a semblance of clarity. We spoke to the CIO of a $US500 million crypto asset manager, who broke down five ways of valuing bitcoin and deciding whether to own it. You’ll also want to check out our discussion with a crypto CEO, who explained why bitcoin could double in 2021.

For more, see below Insider’s best Investing stories of the week, which include a wide array of additional recommendations, strategies, and tips for navigating uncertainty.

Thanks for reading!

— Joe

Over the past five years, Aram Green’s Select Strategy fund has outperformed 96% of its competitors. He shared with Insider 6 stocks that he identified as having strong secular growth prospects over the next decade, some of which have cyclical tailwinds behind them as the economy recovers.

Read the full story here:

The majority of Wall Street’s biggest firms remain bullish after a wild year that saw stocks plunge into the fastest bear market in March only to rebound to record highs and end 2020 with a 16% gain.

Despite their optimism, many strategists caution about risk factors that could derail the economic recovery and reopening, which is expected to support the next leg of the bull market.

We’ve compiled their best recommendations for how to maximise your returns in a year that is expected to carry forward much of the volatility and uncertainties of 2020.

Read the full story here:









On a recent podcast appearance, investing legend Jeremy Grantham â€” who famously predicted the last two bubbles â€” said that SPACs are “encouraging the most obscene levels of speculation” and “should be illegal.” Here are his complete thoughts on risk assets running wild.

Read the full story here:

Join Insider on Wednesday, January 20 at 1 p.m. ET for a panel on how to invest in real estate in the coming year, featuring R. Donahue Peebles, founder, chairman and CEO of the Peebles Corporation, and Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist.

Register here.

Stock pick central



Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:

