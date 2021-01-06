Haven, the Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-JPMorgan health venture, is disbanding

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Well, we’re only one workday into 2021 and we’ve already seen a Slack outage, a national coronavirus lockdown in the UK, and the demise of Haven, the Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-JPMorgan healthcare venture. I guess I shouldn’t have expected anything less following 2020’s news cycle.

Before we jump into today’s news, I wanted to give a big welcome to Patricia Kelly Yeo, who joins us this week as a healthcare fellow! She’ll help us follow the news of this massive industry, from vaccine coverage to startups. You can reach out to say hi via email at [email protected] and on Twitter at @patkyeo.

Today in healthcare news: Why Haven was doomed from the start, how primary care chains are preparing for vaccinations, and the UK’s plan to give “tens of millions” of AstraZeneca-Oxford doses by the end of March.

Rationing 10REUTERS/Joshua RobertsJeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.


3 reasons why Haven, Amazon’s joint healthcare venture with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway, was doomed from the start


Read the full analysis from Blake Dodge here>>

Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccineAP Photo/Frank AugsteinA nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program.

Primary-care clinics hope to play a big role in vaccinating Americans, but some don’t know when they will receive coronavirus shots. 3 major chains lay out how they’re preparing despite little information.


Read the full story from Shelby Livingston here>>


UK government says it will give ‘tens of millions’ AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of March â€” here’s how.


Read the full story from Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce here>>

– Lydia

