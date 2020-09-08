Verizon and AT&T's billion-dollar bets on advertising and media are falling apart

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 8. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Why telecoms have struggled to create advertising businesses, Trump administration eyes more Chinese app bans, and how influencers are making money off the boom in plant sales.

Verizon and AT&T have spent billions building tech and media companies with the goal of changing how advertising works, reports Lucia Moses.

However, both have struggled. Verizon has written down the value of its media properties significantly, and AT&T is reportedly selling parts of its media business.

Their struggles have to do with a mix of timing, execution, and fundamental strategy.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that the US is looking at blocking more Chinese apps in addition to TikTok. He did not specify which apps could be banned.

The Trump administration ordered TikTok to sell its US business and the app is in talks with Microsoft and Oracle.

China has put new export laws in place that give the country veto power over any deal, which could slow down a sale.

With people spending more time at home due to the pandemic, sales of houseplants have soured.

Influencers like Nick Cutsumpas â€” known as Farmer Nick on Instagram â€” have seen an uptick in followers and deals with brands, reports Sydney Bradley.

Cutsumpas starred in the recent Netflix show “The Big Flower Fight” and said that he has signed five brand deals over the past few months. He said that he charges $US1,500 for a sponsored IGTV video on Instagram that is two to three minutes long.

