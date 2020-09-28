Sports-betting companies are ramping up deals with the return of live sporting events

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 28. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Sports betting gets steam from return of live sports, Apple temporarily cuts fees for Facebook, and the marketing leaders behind Oracle’s cloud push.

Ashley Rodriguez reports that sports betting providers are ramping up deals with media companies as live sports return.

For instance, ESPN partnered with Caesars Entertainment, William Hill, and DraftKings in a promotional and data agreement. And NBCUniversal took a small stake in PointsBet.

Experts say that some of the deal terms also betray scepticism on the part of the national media brands. The agreements that include equity are still for rather small stakes with options to take more ownership down the line. Others are little more than marketing agreements.

After publicly pushing back against Apple’s platform fees, Facebook said on Friday that businesses holding online paid events on the social platform will be able to avoid Apple’s 30% fee through the end of the year.

Facebook has previously said that Apple would not change its policy, which requires Apple to take a 30% cut of transactions made through the App Store.

Apple’s platform fees have been at the centre of antitrust concerns about the company.

Benjamin Pimentel looked at the marketing execs leading Oracle’s push to be seen as a cloud giant, including CMO Ariel Kelman.

Oracle’s TikTok deal is seen as a PR and marketing coup for the enterprise firm, which could help raise its profile in the cloud where it faces stronger rivals Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

The execs also include SVP of human capital management cloud Emily He, and Nate Skinner, senior marketing VP for Oracle’s customer experience platform.

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you on tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.