Hearst faces an age and gender discrimination lawsuit

Today’s news: Former Esquire exec sues Hearst, layoffs at Kantar, and a former Pinterest and Facebook exec speaks out against Facebook.

A former Esquire ad executive sued parent company Hearst, alleging sex and age discrimination, report Patrick Coffee and Lucia Moses.

Lauren Johnson, 52, alleged in a lawsuit that her former boss Jack Essig “regularly mocked” older employees and female workers while she worked there from 2016-2018.

A Hearst Magazines spokesperson said it investigated the allegations and believes the lawsuit has no merit.

Patrick also reported that market research and consulting firm Kantar plans to cut 10% of its US workforce, or around 300 people.

WPP sold 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital in 2019 in a deal that valued it at $US4 billion.

“Like many companies, Kantar has felt the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are making changes to our business now, unfortunately including redundancies, to ensure we rebound in a stronger position, capable of sustainable growth,” a spokesman said.

Tim Kendall, former Pinterest president and Facebook director of monetisation, testified that Facebook built its products to be addictive like cigarettes.

In a testimony before the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee published Thursday, Kendall accused Facebook of building algorithms that have facilitated the spread of misinformation, encouraged divisive rhetoric, and laid the groundwork for a “mental health crisis.”

At the subcommittee hearing Kendall testified at, lawmakers said the spread of misinformation on Facebook could be cause for future government regulation of social media platforms.

