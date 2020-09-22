Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 22. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Walmart and Instacart chip away at Amazon’s ad dominance, Quibi mulls a sale, and Suzy raises $US34 million.

Patrick Coffee and Tanya Dua report that the pandemic has benefitted new e-commerce advertising platforms like CVS and Walmart.

Amazon still rules e-commerce, but the pandemic marks the beginning of a long-term change that could threaten its dominance of digital retail advertising.

Driving the trend will be small to mid-sized businesses like cell phone accessory maker BGZ Brands, which was able to quickly move ad dollars to Target and paid social when Amazon restricted the shipment of nonessential items early in the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile-video startup, Quibi, which raised $US1.75 billion but has struggled to sign up subscribers, is considering a possible sale.

A possible sale is one of a few strategic options the company is reportedly considering, including raising more money, and going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Since launching in April, the short-form mobile video app has struggled to attract subscribers.

Tanya Dua reports that ad agency vet Matt Britton closed a $US34 million Series C round for his marketing-tech firm Suzy.

Marketers use Suzy to conduct market research in real-time to help with things like product development and ad testing. The new round of funding will go towards building products, hiring more people, and boosting sales and marketing.

Suzy has reached an annual revenue run rate of $US20 million, according to Britton.

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.