Instagram is working to open up messaging to third parties

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 21. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Instagram eyes big push into messaging with API, Oracle becomes a minority investor in TikTok, and how big brands are taking marketing in-house.

Adam Mosseri at F8Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesInstagram chief Adam Mosseri


Instagram is building a messaging API to help brands manage their DMs with users

Read the full story here.

Tiktok oracleReuters


Oracle announces it will become a minority investor in TikTok Global after Trump indicates his approval

Read the full story here.

CoorsREUTERS/Shannon Stapleton


Top marketers who’ve worked at Bayer, Logitech, Molson Coors and others share tips on how to master in-housing

  • A new report from Forrester breaks down how big brands are taking marketing in-house, reports Tanya Dua.

  • Companies should evaluate the scope, number of employees, fees, working dollars, and performance of their media operations to eliminate any redundancies, per the report. Marketers also need to get leadership and other departments like finance to buy in and hire talent.

  • “If paid media gives you a significant long-term advantage, then it could be worth the complexity of bringing it in-house,” said Tony Weisman, former CMO of Dunkin’ Brands.

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.