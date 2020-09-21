Instagram is working to open up messaging to third parties

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 21. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]
Today’s news: Instagram eyes big push into messaging with API, Oracle becomes a minority investor in TikTok, and how big brands are taking marketing in-house.
Instagram is building a messaging API to help brands manage their DMs with users
- Instagram is building an API for its messaging service that will help brands manage their conversations with users, reports Rob Price.
- In theory, the feature will let large brands access their messages through third-party services similar to features that already exist in Messenger and WhatsApp.
- Currently, brands have three options for managing their DMs with Instagram users. They can use the consumer app, the Instagram.com website, or Creator Studio â€” a Facebook-built tool for managing social media accounts that offers greater functionality, but not API access.
Read the full story here.
Oracle announces it will become a minority investor in TikTok Global after Trump indicates his approval
- Oracle announced Saturday it will become a minority investor in TikTok’s global business, and will be its designated its “trusted technology provider.” Oracle is taking a 12.5% stake in TikTok.
- The Trump administration has pressured TikTok to sell its US-based business due to national security concerns about its ties to China.
- On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that would ban new downloads of TikTok and popular chat and commerce app WeChat, effective Sunday, September 20th. On Saturday, Trump announced he had given the Oracle deal his “blessing.”
Read the full story here.
Top marketers who’ve worked at Bayer, Logitech, Molson Coors and others share tips on how to master in-housing
- A new report from Forrester breaks down how big brands are taking marketing in-house, reports Tanya Dua.
-
Companies should evaluate the scope, number of employees, fees, working dollars, and performance of their media operations to eliminate any redundancies, per the report. Marketers also need to get leadership and other departments like finance to buy in and hire talent.
- “If paid media gives you a significant long-term advantage, then it could be worth the complexity of bringing it in-house,” said Tony Weisman, former CMO of Dunkin’ Brands.
Read the full story here.
More stories we’re reading:
- Inside Hollywood’s post-pandemic future, as it grapples with Netflix’s growing influence and a movie-theatre industry that could be permanently altered (Business Insider)
- Beyond search, YouTube, and Cloud: Here are the 4 products that analysts believe could be Google’s next big revenue hits (Business Insider)
- WhatsApp-tracking apps are letting people figure out when you’re sleeping and who you’re talking to on the Facebook-owned app (Business Insider)
- Roku to lose some NBC channels as dispute over Peacock streaming deal heats up (The Verge)
- NBCUniversal tests new measurement program to prove it can push product sales for advertisers (Digiday)
