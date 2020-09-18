Cision is looking to sell Trendkite, a former rival in PR software

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 18. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Cision wants to sell Trendkite, the recruiters helping the media industry land jobs, and the data behind Netflix’s controversial movie “Cuties.”

Ashley Rodriguez identified recruiters that are helping hire across the media landscape in 2020, as consolidation has cut the number of positions available and the pandemic forced struggling companies to slash staffers.

Recruiters say their media clients are starting to hire again, even amid the economic uncertainty, but many are looking for talent outside of media in technology, fintech and consumer-facing brands.

“Success in the media and entertainment industry is really about change, and about being able to pivot to where the marketplace is going,” said Bill Simon at Korn Ferry, citing the current need to juggle consumer engagement, with big data, and diversity and inclusion. “This change, by the way, is not going to stop. We’re in a world now of continuous change.”

© MIGNONNES by Maïmouna Doucouré by Jean Michel Papazian for BIEN OR BIEN PRODUCTIONS 2018

Ashley also reported that the award-winning French film “Cuties” has sparked backlash from Netflix subscribers who are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. The film has been criticised since Netflix released a poster for the film that portrayed its child stars in suggestive outfits and poses in August.

According to data from Antenna, the average pace of Netflix cancellations in the US from September 10 to 14 was five times higher than the average daily rate during the prior 30 days.

Separate data from analytics firm SimularWeb found that traffic to Netflix’s US cancellation-confirmation page spiked 187% on September 10 from the day before.

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

— Lauren

