Cision is looking to sell Trendkite, a former rival in PR software

Lauren Johnson

Today’s news: Cision wants to sell Trendkite, the recruiters helping the media industry land jobs, and the data behind Netflix’s controversial movie “Cuties.”

Tom GoresGetty/Gregory Shamus


A leaked pitch deck from Cision shows the PR software giant is trying to sell a company it bought last year for $US225 million

Top headhunters in media 2x1Russel Reynolds Associates; Big Answers, LLC; MediaLink; Egon Zehnder; Samantha Lee/Business Insider


Meet 9 top recruiters in media to know right now

Cuties Netflix© MIGNONNES by Maïmouna Doucouré by Jean Michel Papazian for BIEN OR BIEN PRODUCTIONS 2018

Exclusive data shows traffic to Netflix’s US cancellation web page spiked after the controversial film “Cuties” was released on the streaming service

