Cision is looking to sell Trendkite, a former rival in PR software

Today’s news: Cision wants to sell Trendkite, the recruiters helping the media industry land jobs, and the data behind Netflix’s controversial movie “Cuties.”
A leaked pitch deck from Cision shows the PR software giant is trying to sell a company it bought last year for $US225 million
- Sean Czarnecki reports that PR software firm Cision is looking to sell Trendkite, a rival it bought in 2019 for $US225 million, according to a leaked email and pitch deck sent to potential buyers.
- The deck pitches Trendkite’s capabilities like its vast media contact database InsightPool, analytics capabilities, and monitoring.
- Earlier this week, Sean and Patrick Coffee reported that Cision is trying to acquire Meltwater, the second-largest PR software company. The move has attracted the attention of the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, multiple sources told Business Insider.
Meet 9 top recruiters in media to know right now
- Ashley Rodriguez identified recruiters that are helping hire across the media landscape in 2020, as consolidation has cut the number of positions available and the pandemic forced struggling companies to slash staffers.
- Recruiters say their media clients are starting to hire again, even amid the economic uncertainty, but many are looking for talent outside of media in technology, fintech and consumer-facing brands.
- “Success in the media and entertainment industry is really about change, and about being able to pivot to where the marketplace is going,” said Bill Simon at Korn Ferry, citing the current need to juggle consumer engagement, with big data, and diversity and inclusion. “This change, by the way, is not going to stop. We’re in a world now of continuous change.”
Exclusive data shows traffic to Netflix’s US cancellation web page spiked after the controversial film “Cuties” was released on the streaming service
- Ashley also reported that the award-winning French film “Cuties” has sparked backlash from Netflix subscribers who are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. The film has been criticised since Netflix released a poster for the film that portrayed its child stars in suggestive outfits and poses in August.
- According to data from Antenna, the average pace of Netflix cancellations in the US from September 10 to 14 was five times higher than the average daily rate during the prior 30 days.
- Separate data from analytics firm SimularWeb found that traffic to Netflix’s US cancellation-confirmation page spiked 187% on September 10 from the day before.
