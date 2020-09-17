Targeted TV advertising is losing steam, and industry players are scrambling to save it

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 17. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Targeted TV ads hit a speed bump, Cision and Meltwater try to merge, and a new startup wants to take on consultants.

TV companies long bet on the promise of addressable advertising to save their $US70 billion industry amid the rise of cord cutters and streaming video giants.

I looked at how slashed ad budgets and a drop of pay-TV services during the coronavirus have impacted addressable advertising.

Advertisers have used addressable to target people who don’t see national TV ads, but have only treated it as an experimental part of their budgets. Scale and a lack of measurement standards are still challenges.

Patrick Coffee and Sean Czarnecki broke the news that PR software giants Cision and Meltwater are planning to merge. The Justice Department’s antitrust division has probed the potential tie-up, asking how the deal might affect competition and pricing in PR software.

Cision and Meltwater are software-as-a-service companies that PR agencies like Edelman and giant companies like Google use to distribute press releases, create email lists of journalists and influencers, and monitor media coverage for their clients.

Some sources expressed concern that a merger of the two companies would staunch competition and effectively create a monopoly. “What I see as harmful is they keep high-level prices and enforce longer term contracts and make them harder to get out of,” said an executive at a Cision competitor who was contacted by the Justice Department.

— Lauren

