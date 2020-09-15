Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 15. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]
Today’s news: Oracle wins proposed deal with TikTok, the pitch deck that helped tech firm BrandTotal raise $US20 million, and how to get a job at Publicis Groupe-owned Kekst CNC.
Oracle wins bid to become TikTok’s ‘trusted technology provider’ in US
- Oracle confirmed Monday it had struck a deal with ByteDance to be its “trusted technology provider” in the US.
- The proposed deal has been submitted to the US government for approval. In a statement, TikTok said, the deal “would resolve the Administration’s security concerns.”
- The exact terms of the deal are not clear but Oracle’s proposed plan is not a straight acquisition of TikTok’s US business.
Read the full story here.
Read the investor deck that helped tech platform BrandTotal, which works with advertisers like L’OrÃ©al, raise $US20 million to date
- BrandTotal, a marketing analytics company, raised $US12 million in a Series B funding round led by Canada’s INcapital Ventures, bringing its total funding to $US20 million.
- Patrick Coffee reports that the firm’s deck to investors plays up its technology that can identify “dark” social media posts that are only visible to people a brand is targeting.
- According to the deck, advertisers can use the software to figure out where competitors are spending and who they’re targeting.
Read the full story here.
Execs at Publicis Groupe’s Kekst CNC, the public relations firm behind some of the biggest deals in the world, reveal what they look for in job candidates
- Sean Czarnecki reports on what it takes to score a job at Publicis Groupe-owned Kekst CNC, one of the most prestigious crisis and financial communications firms.
- The firm has more than 250 employees advises on mergers and financial crises. It has advised on famous deals like Kohlberg Kravis Roberts’ acquisition of RJR Nabisco.
- At Kekst CNC, where employees have backgrounds in law, journalism, finance, and other professional services industries, candidates can expect to interview with people at their level and undergo a writing test.
Read the full story here.
More stories we’re reading:
- YouTube is launching Shorts, a short-form video feature for smartphones that looks a lot like TikTok (Business Insider)
- ‘Mulan’ flopped in its box-office debut in China(Business Insider)
- Facebook is challenging an order to block it sending EU data to the US (Business Insider)
- Macy’s famous Thanksgiving Day Parade will only be happening on TV this year. Here are the biggest changes. (Business Insider)
- ViacomCBS to sell CNET to Red Ventures for $US500 million(Wall Street Journal)
- The woman taking over TikTok at the toughest time (New York Times)
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!
â€” Lauren
