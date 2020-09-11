Meet Business Insider's 10 execs transforming the advertising and media industries

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 11. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

First, we’re looking for nominations for the rising stars of brand marketing. Submit nominations here by Monday.

Today’s news: The 10 people transforming advertising and media, QR codes return from the dead, and a look at how Amazon’s ad business is poised to grow.

JUSTIN SHUH GoogleGoogleJustin Schuh, director of Chrome engineering, Google

2020 was supposed to be a blockbuster year for media and advertising, but the challenges have only accelerated the industry transformation

Read the full story here.

Burger king redesignBurger King


QR codes are defying sceptics and making a comeback, with big brands including Burger King, CVS, L’OrÃ©al, and Walmart jumping on board

Read the full story here.

Whole foods coronavirusRob Kim/Getty Images


These charts show how Amazon’s ad business could surge even higher thanks to its pandemic-fuelled rise in grocery and household sales

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.