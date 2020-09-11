Meet Business Insider's 10 execs transforming the advertising and media industries

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 11. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: The 10 people transforming advertising and media, QR codes return from the dead, and a look at how Amazon’s ad business is poised to grow.

QR codes are making a comeback in the pandemic for things like coupons and contactless payments, reports Tanya Dua.

Platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest have also rolled out their own versions of QR codes while Chinese apps Tencent and Alibaba are putting standards around the technology.

“QR codes allow you to put a digital experience on a physical surface, and become pretty important tools in a world where more consumers are going digital and contactless,” said Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at Publicis.

Amazon’s ad business has benefitted from the boom of consumer-packaged goods brands selling their products online due to the pandemic.

Wall Street firm Jefferies raised its estimates for Amazon’s advertising revenue by 2% to $US23.5 billion in 2021 and $US49 billion in 2025.

The firm estimates Amazon could add $US12 billion in additional advertising revenue if the company’s able to capture just 1% of the total ad and trade spend by CPG companies.

