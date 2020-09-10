Taboola and Outbrain called off their plan to merge — here's what happened to the proposed $2 billion company

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 10. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

After announcing a deal to merge last year, the two biggest and longtime rivals content-recommendation companies, Taboola and Outbrain, are calling off the deal.

But the deal was hampered by regulatory hurdles, the pandemic-induced economic downturn, and cultural differences that were laid bare by the downturn, reports Lucia Moses. Taboola also changed the terms of its offer, unwilling to pay the $US250 million in cash it originally offered.

New competition in the space could also pose a threat to Outbrain and Taboola like Verizon Media and Connatix. Verizon Media recently won Fox News, a former Taboola client, over to its native ad product.

Sporting-goods giant Under Armour plans to lay off hundreds of its employees after a rough few months of sales, according to a memo obtained by Patrick Coffee.

Under Armour reported a 40% drop in sales during the second quarter and said in April that it would furlough 6,600 employees at retail stores and distribution centres.

An Under Armour employee with direct knowledge of the situation said this week’s layoffs included executives up to the VP level and followed months of delays.

Rick Loomis/Spotify Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff

Ashley Rodriguez profiled Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, who is driving the strategy behind Spotify’s expansion into podcasts.

Spotify has inked deals with Barack and Michelle Obama, Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian, and DC Comics. The company has also acquired podcast companies like Anchor, Gimlet, Parcast, and The Ringer.

Spotify’s ad business grew 25% in 2019 with podcast advertising. During the second quarter of 2020, Spotify said ad revenue fell 21% year over year due to the coronavirus.

