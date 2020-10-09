How adtech vet Paul Palmieri is pitching his new e-commerce startup

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 9. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Paul Palmieri’s new e-commerce startup, Expedia’s PR scramble, and Amazon’s plan to rewrite the retail calendar.

Group14434BWTradeswell


Read the investor deck this adtech vet used to raise $US3.3 million for what he calls ‘the Bloomberg terminal’ for the booming e-commerce industry

Read the full story here.

Expedia Mobile Appsvetlichniy_igor/shutterstock


Expedia sought PR help after pandemic-related cancellations led to scores of disappointed customers

Read the full story here.

FILE PHOTO: Prompts on how to use Amazon's Alexa personal assistant are seen in an Amazon â€˜experience centreâ€™ in Vallejo, California, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File PhotoReutersFILE PHOTO: Prompts on how to use Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant are seen in an Amazon ‘experience centre’ in Vallejo


Amazon moving Prime Day to October is the latest example of the e-commerce giant’s dominance of the retail calendar

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.