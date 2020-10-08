The biggest advertising accounts to watch

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 8. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: The biggest advertising accounts agencies are watching, Narrative’s Series A pitch deck, and inside the marketing of gummy vitamins.

Robyn Beck /AFP/Getty Images T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert

The coronavirus stopped the reviews that advertisers use to pick which agencies they work with, but activity is picking up steam again, reports Patrick Coffee.

Agencies are closely watching reviews from brands like T-Mobile, Visa, and Sanofi that spend billions on advertising.

Mitchell Caplan, managing director at consulting firm Flock Associates, said he expected the pace to intensify heading into 2021 as brands resume reviews they postponed this year and others re-evaluate their marketing in a world changed by the pandemic.

Marketing-tech startup Narrative recently raised $US8.5 million in a Series A round, and I got a look at the company’s pitch deck.

The investor pitch deck positions Narrative as part of the data monetisation industry and an alternative to the shady practices that data brokers often use.

CEO Nick Jordan said that the pitch deck went heavy on the visuals to show the problem Narrative is working to solve. The deck also included a written presentation designed to help investors to explain their investments to their firm.

Rachel Premack looked at the gummy vitamin industry has exploded, becoming the No. 1 way that people 35 years old and younger buy supplements.

Gummy vitamins have taken off partly because of marketing that pitches them as candy but some experts are sceptical about their health effects.

“The marketing emphasises you, the consumer, are missing something if you’re not taking this product,” said Chuck Bell, who works for the advocacy wing of Consumer Reports. “But not too many people have scurvy or rickets and have a need to take this thing.”

