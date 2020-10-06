Ad-supported video streaming is on a tear — meet the executives behind its growth

Today’s news: The executives behind the rise in ad-supported streaming video, Peloton doubles down on advertising, and Google escapes misinformation concerns.

Twitch Sara ClemensTwitch

The 18 power players leading the rise of free ad-supported streaming video in 2020

Peloton new adPeloton


Peloton’s sales grew so much during the pandemic that it paused advertising. Now it’s turning the taps back on as it faces an increasingly crowded industry.

Sundar PichaiDenis Balibouse/Reuters

As Facebook struggles to fight misinformation ahead of the 2020 elections, Google is escaping the spotlight

