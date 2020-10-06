Ad-supported video streaming is on a tear — meet the executives behind its growth

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for October 6. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: The executives behind the rise in ad-supported streaming video, Peloton doubles down on advertising, and Google escapes misinformation concerns.

Twitch

As media companies launch and acquire streaming services, ad-supported video services are growing.

Ashley Rodriguez identified the execs at the forefront of ad-supported video streaming.

They include Twitch’s Sara Clemens, PlutoTV’s Jeff Shultz, and YouTube’s Tara Walpert Levy.

Peloton



Tanya Dua spoke with Peloton’s new head of global marketing Dara Treseder about the exercise brand’s new ad campaign featuring its users.

Peloton’s sales have increased during the pandemic with more people exercising at home. The new campaign is meant to appeal to people beyond Peloton’s core users, Treseder said.

The company is also rolling out new classes that go beyond its bikes, like barre and bootcamp classes.

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

As tech companies gear up to fight misinformation ahead of the 2020 elections, researchers say Google has been “getting a pass on transparency,” reports Tyler Sonnemaker.

Google has faced pushback over the years for how YouTube deals with misinformation, hate speech, and radical content posted by users. But when it comes to advertising, Google has faced less criticism.

Researchers argue that Google’s rules around political ads don’t go far enough, including an ad archive that pulls together all political ads.

More stories we’re reading:



