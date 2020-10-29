Big Tech argues against repealing Section 230

Today’s news: Tech giants argue against repealing Section 230, Domino’s Pizza is leaving Crispin Porter and Bogusky after 13 years, and former Black DC Comics editors describe career obstacles.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube’s business models could get crushed if a law called Section 230 gets repealed. Trump and Congress are rushing to do exactly that.

Domino’s Pizza plans to drop its ad agency of 13 years in what would be a big hit to holding company MDC Partners

Two Black former DC Comics editors describe the career obstacles they faced, from white leadership saying they’d never be promoted to their achievements being undercut

