Big Tech argues against repealing Section 230

Today’s news: Tech giants argue against repealing Section 230, Domino’s Pizza is leaving Crispin Porter and Bogusky after 13 years, and former Black DC Comics editors describe career obstacles.

Section 230 â€” a federal law that shields social media companies from liabilities that would otherwise reshape or crush their businesses â€” is closer than ever to being repealed or rewritten.

The law protects social media companies from being held liable for the content of users’ posts. Proponents argue it enables open forums on the internet to exist.

But critics of the law say it doesn’t adequately hold social media companies accountable for harmful content like misinformation or hate speech. Some Republican lawmakers have also argued that social media companies embolden anti-conservative bias and have used repealing Section 230 as a threat.

Patrick Coffee broke the news that Domino’s Pizza plans to drop its ad agency of 13 years, Crispin Porter and Bogusky, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A move would be a major loss for Crispin’s parent, Mark Penn-led holding company MDC Partners.

One name being floated as Domino’s pick is the independent agency Work in Progress, which was launched by former CPB executives.

Travis Clark reports that two Black former DC Comics editorial staffers, Harvey Richards and Lateef Ade “L.A.” Williams, two Black former DC Comics editorial staffers, felt their careers at the company were hindered because of their race.

Their careers cut across two decades, but the similarities in their experiences, from being told they’d never be promoted to a feeling that their achievements were not valued, show how little has changed for Black staffers.

DC’s small editorial team shapes the comics that inspire lucrative movies, video games, and merchandise. Richards and Williams said that it’s important for Black editors at DC to be in a position to champion diversity.

